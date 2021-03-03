South Africa

A lavish dinner, a star performance and well wishes for Juju on his 40th

03 March 2021 - 11:28
Today is EFF leader Julius Malema's birthday.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

Bubbly and laughter was the mandate on Tuesday as the EFF celebrated its leader Julius Malema’s 40th birthday.

Earlier this week, leading up to his 40th, the EFF shared throwback pictures and videos of Malema.

“You have taught us many things throughout the years,” said the party.

“Your leadership and great vision for Africa has had a huge impact on every aspect of our continent and the world.”

Birthday eve soirée

Malema’s lavish-looking soirée was attended by some of his party members including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Ringo Madlingozi, who performed at the event.

Video montage

Some members of the party wished Malema well for his birthday via a video montage.

Messages from supporters

Malema’s birthday saw him topping the trending list on Twitter.

Among those who wished him well were DJ Shimza, EFF MP Naledi Chirwa and actor Fana Mokoena.

Here is a snapshot of what some had to say:

