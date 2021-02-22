President Cyril Ramaphosa defends the judiciary

“Of particular concern are recent utterances directed at the judiciary in which some judges are accused, without any evidence, of pursuing interests other than the cause of justice.

“Judges have been accused of political agendas and some have even been accused of accepting bribes. Such claims are deeply disturbing for at least two reasons.

“Firstly, if such claims were true, it would mean there are some within the judiciary who are failing to uphold the values and principles with which they have been entrusted,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the constitution makes provision for parliament to remove judges who are found by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to be guilty of gross misconduct.

“The JSC is a carefully constituted body which includes representatives from the judiciary but also the legal profession, academia and parliament. There are clear processes established in law to deal with allegations of misconduct against members of the judiciary.

“Anyone who has evidence of any wrongdoing by any judge should make use of the avenues provided in our constitution and in our law to ensure appropriate action is taken,” said Ramaphosa.

He said without the presentation of evidence to support the claims against the judiciary, all that such allegations do was to undermine the judiciary and the important function it performs in our democracy.