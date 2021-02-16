Malema changes political stances more than his red overalls, charges Buti Manamela in fiery Sona debate speech

Deputy higher education minister Buti Manamela has mounted a blistering attack on EFF leader Julius Malema, describing him as a politician who changed his “ethics, morals and allegiances” to preserve himself.

Manamela, who is also an ANC MP, was closing the first day of the state of the nation address debate on Tuesday.

He was responding to Malema's lengthy speech — of almost 30 minutes — in which he accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of been an incapable and useless head of state.

But sweeping the debate floor on the behalf of the ANC parliamentary caucus, Manamela fired a salvo at Malema, saying he changed his political principles more than he did the EFF's red jumpsuits and berets.