Mbalula on his relationship with Malema: ‘We shared a good friendship, and that still remains’

They may not always see eye-to-eye when it comes to politics, but the friendship between transport minister Fikile Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema is real and solid.

Speaking on 702 this week, Mbalula opened up his friendship with the EFF leader, saying they are far from enemies.

“Julius is my friend. We lived together for a long time and we transcended comradeship to become friends - meaning I know his family, he knows my family, he knows my wife and I know his wife. I know his kids, he knows my kids,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula said the friendship between goes beyond politics and they hardly ever talk about politics when they are together.

“We rarely discuss politics when are together. We talk about life, laugh and reminisce about the past because we shared a good friendship, and that still remains.

“It was battered, that friendship, to a certain extent - but it is durable because it never dies, it’s still there. I don’t agree with the EFF on certain things and politically he doesn’t agree with the ANC where he is,” said Mbalula.