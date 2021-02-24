South Africa

ANC Women's League leadership to visit Jacob Zuma in Nkandla

24 February 2021 - 17:16
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba, right, at the Maharani hotel in Durban with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and former president Jacob Zuma in September 2018. Matuba says an ANCWL delegation will be visiting Zuma's Nkandla homestead. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The ANC Women's League national leadership will be visiting former president Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla.

The decision was taken at a recent ANCWL national executive committee, the organisation's secretary-general Meokgo Matuba told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

However, Matuba said she was unable to reveal the full details, which they were still finalising.

She would also not say what the purpose of the visit was.

“We are working on finalising the details but indeed we will be visiting former president Zuma. A decision that was taken by our national executive committee meeting and the full details will be announced soon, probably on Friday,” said Matuba.

A leader of the ANCWL, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the visit would be a show of support for Zuma to have strength to deal with his legal woes.

“We support our leaders come shine or rain and we are not ashamed. You will see that we were also in Bloemfontein last week to support the ANC SG [Ace Magashule] because he is innocent until proven otherwise,” said the source.

Zuma's homestead has been a hive of activity, with daily high-profile visitors since his decision to defy the Zondo commission and the Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the commission.

The first visitor was EFF leader Julius Malema, who was followed by many, including police minister Bheki Cele.

TimesLIVE

Zuma will get his day in high court as corruption trial set for May 17

Former president Jacob Zuma has made an undertaking to attend his criminal trial in May, the Pietermaritzburg high court heard on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

State capture commission calls for Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years

Former president Zuma had committed a number of 'contemptuous acts', the commission said.
News
2 days ago

