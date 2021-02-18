Ramaphosa ignores MPs' mudslinging and gets on with his own show

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stunned MPs, particularly those from the opposition, by opting in the past two days not to substantively engage with their criticism of his leadership and his administration's plans.

MPs spend Tuesday and Wednesday debating the content of Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) he delivered last week, with EFF leader Julius Malema describing the president as incompetent and clueless.

DA leader John Steenhuisen also on Tuesday suggested that Ramaphosa was placing the interests of the ANC ahead of those of the country, saying he had remained quiet while former president Jacob Zuma undermined the rule of law by snubbing the Zondo commission and the Constitutional Court.

But Ramaphosa on Thursday immediately moved to dismiss the criticism as nothing but “mudslinging and name-calling” that he argued had no place in a Sona debate.

“Much of what we heard from the opposition benches over the past two days was little more than name-calling and mudslinging. It is the business of this house to engage not in insults, but on what is needed to restore confidence and bring stability to our nation.

“We will overcome the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ramaphosa, who swiftly went on to detail some of the plans he had outlined last week — a move Steenhuisen later described as a “regurgitation of Sona”.