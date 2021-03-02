Is this the house of the future? SA cities join green build projects

The team also bagged second place in the architecture category at the Solar Decathlon Africa in Morocco just over a year ago. Twenty teams from universities around the world designed, constructed and operated net zero-energy houses powered purely by the sun. The 18 houses by teams from around the world are part of an urban living lab at the Iresen Green and Smart Building Park in Ben Guerir, Morocco.

Sharné Bloem, initiator and project leader of Team Mahali and a researcher in the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at SU, said their aim is for all new housing to function as net zero carbon: Housing that is distinctly energy efficient and powered by on-site or off-site renewable energy based generation. This concept could be shared in water and waste systems.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has put sharply into focus the need to rethink the very definition of housing, all the more so because our living spaces have become our ‘offices’ too.

“We were also made acutely aware of the benefits of living with others to combat isolation and depression and as a way of splitting costs and saving,” said Bloem.

Reimagining the kraal (under the tree)

At the Solar Decathlon Africa, the central water feature of Team Mahali’s entry also functioned as a rainwater storage facility.

“This central water feature was connected to a 2,000-litre ‘water bladder’ installed under the deck. The water was then used for the upcycled food garden and washing the solar PV panels,” Bloem said.

Many features of the house are topics of further study and research. These include the house being transportable, made pest-proof and, importantly, being affordable.

Architect, SU alumnus and Mahali team member Wimbayi Kadzere said the Covid-19 pandemic emphasised the importance and effectiveness of space, natural light and ventilation in buildings.