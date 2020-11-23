Almost R4m worth of temporary housing building materials dumped

Close to R4m worth of temporary housing building material has been lying unused on vacant land at the airport in Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape, since 2018.

The material was to be used to create a temporary relocation area to house 71 households whose homes were gutted by fire in June 2018. The fire destroyed 39 shacks in Kurland, 26 in Qolweni, four in Kwa-Nokuthula and two RDP houses.

Bitou municipality applied to the national department of human settlements for housing assistance. The Treasury allocated R3.9m to the Municipality Emergency Housing Programme for the establishment of the Qolweni and Kurland transit camp.

However, the Bitou municipality had already supplied emergency materials for fire victims to rebuild their shacks.

The units provided by the department and funded by the Treasury were instead dumped on the vacant land near the airport.