No flush toilets to informal settlements

Residents in Langaville say temporary sanitation measure is being misused as a permanent solution

People living in Langaville informal settlement say they are still using “inhumane” chemical toilets, almost 10 years after a court directed the local municipality to install them as a “temporary solution”.

Some of these residents, who have lived with their families for 30 years, want a judge to order the Ekurhuleni Metro to uphold their constitutional right to basic sanitation.

The residents have filed an application with the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg . They want the continued provision of temporary chemical toilets to be declared unconstitutional. They want the court to order that the toilets be removed and replaced with permanent flushing ones.

The applicants are Makhosini Nhlapo, Agnes Khoza and Mapule Moagi, represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS). They say they are in a catch-22 situation. Their stands are zoned for community use. Until they are rezoned residential, the municipality will not provide proper toilets, and the municipality says it has no intention of rezoning the stands.

Nhlapo, in his affidavit, says the application concerns the fundamental right to have access to adequate housing and basic sanitation. He said Langaville has been in existence for three decades and they were among the first residents. Some parts have been formalised and upgraded and shacks now sit between formal RDP houses.

“Initially we had self-dug pit latrines,” said Nhlapo. “This culminated in litigation in 2011, in which the court ordered the municipality to provide residents with interim basic sanitation.”