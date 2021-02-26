Vaccine rollout, reigniting economic growth main focus of KZN Sopa

KwaZulu-Natal has vaccinated a total of 7,337 health workers since the beginning of the vaccine rollout programme, premier Sihle Zikalala said on Friday.

Zikalala delivered the state of the province address (Sopa), where he said the inoculation process was “progressing well”.

“At least 33,399 people have already registered for the first phase of the vaccine rollout in the province. Most of our health workers have reported a renewed sense of positivity and feeling protected,” he said.

“KZN received 10,800 vaccines in the first phase and we have vaccinated a total of 7,337 health workers at our two sites in Albert Luthuli and Prince Mshiyeni hospitals.”

But while the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum, Zikalala said reducing pressure on the health sector by following the basics such as washing hands regularly, sanitising, wearing of masks, social distancing and being extra cautious when socialising in numbers was still at the centre of fighting Covid-19.