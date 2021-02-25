SA aims to vaccinate 1.1 million people by the end of March

SA aims to vaccinate around 1.1 million people against Covid-19 by the end of March as it ramps up its immunisation programme, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

Addressing parliament, Mkhize said authorities might have to inoculate more than their original target of 40 million people to reach herd immunity.

The country started rolling out Johnson & Johnson's (J&J's) vaccine last week in a research study targeting health-care workers. It hopes to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine soon.

Mkhize said so far more than 32,000 health workers had been given the J&J shot.

Previously, SA said it had secured 20 million doses from Pfizer and nine million from J&J.

But Mkhize said those numbers were just “opening negotiations” and final volumes were likely to be different. “Once it is finalised we will announce new numbers very soon,” he said.