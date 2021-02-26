US media star tips Davis, Boseman for TV gongs

Zuri Hall picks her Golden Globes faves

US media personality Zuri Hall is cheering for Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman for their performances in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to win at the 78th Golden Globes this weekend.



The 32-year-old entertainment reporter who also acts is also hoping Hamilton will scoop the award for best motion picture – musical or comedy – in the US television industry awards...