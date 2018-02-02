Traditional leaders have expressed concern over the denial of access to ancestral graves and a lack of burial space.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) said it was saddened by the government’s inability to tackle access to land for burial purposes in certain places.

Chief Mathibela Mokoena‚ the president of Contralesa‚ said it was “in fact satanic to not let people visit their family graves. And denying people access to that is harsh. Our people are poor. Life is hard enough.”

On the issue of the removal of graves for economic development‚ Mokoena said that as leaders they were all for development but only when it does not inconvenience the lives of people.

“It will come to a place where people will take the law into their own hands. This thing of developers just removing graves is wrong. There should be consultations with the families and they must consent to the removal of their loved ones‚” said Mokoena.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) has launched an inquiry into the matter.