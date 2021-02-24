Raphala rises at 3.30am to prepare water for children
Unemployed man warms water and hearts of pupils
Life in informal settlements is hard and challenges there include the daily struggle of preparing warm water for pupils and adults going to work.
An unemployed man at Newtown informal settlement in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, has given himself a daily task to make a difference...
