Adults also join in the fun at Bubble Guppies swimming school

Township kids get a chance to learn how to swim

A Pretoria township swimming school is teaching children and some adults, including pensioners, how to swim in order to enjoy themselves with confidence while in water.



Bubble Guppies swimming school situated in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, has now trained around 300 children, 120 adults and five senior citizens how to swim in just four years...