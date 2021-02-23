Adults also join in the fun at Bubble Guppies swimming school
Township kids get a chance to learn how to swim
A Pretoria township swimming school is teaching children and some adults, including pensioners, how to swim in order to enjoy themselves with confidence while in water.
Bubble Guppies swimming school situated in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, has now trained around 300 children, 120 adults and five senior citizens how to swim in just four years...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.