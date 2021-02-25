Africa

Gunmen kill 36 in attacks on two northern Nigerian states

By Reuters - 25 February 2021 - 08:57
More than 30 people were killed in two attacks in northern Nigeria on Wednesday. Stock photo.
More than 30 people were killed in two attacks in northern Nigeria on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Gunmen killed 36 people in two attacks in northern Nigeria on Wednesday, a day after insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades amid worsening security facing Africa's most populous nation, officials and residents said.

The series of attacks by armed bandits occurred over the past 48 hours with 18 people killed each in villages of Kaduna and Katsina states and several others injured. The assailants burnt down houses, displacing the villagers.

Hundreds of people have been killed in northern Nigeria by criminal gangs carrying out robberies and kidnappings.

Such attacks have added to security challenges in Nigeria, which is struggling to contain Islamist insurgencies in the northeast and communal violence over grazing rights in central states.

The latest attack comes less than a month after President Muhammadu Buhari replaced his long-standing military chiefs amid worsening violence, with the armed forces fighting to reclaim other northeastern towns overrun by insurgents.

Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria's north-central Niger state and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students.

Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap 27 students

Unidentified gunmen abducted 27 students and some staff and their family members in an attack overnight on a secondary school in Nigeria's Niger ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria buries 43 farmers killed by militants, dozens missing

Villagers in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Sunday buried 43 farmers killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants, while security forces ...
News
2 months ago

Suspected Boko Haram Islamists kill at least 30 in northeast Nigeria -residents

At least 30 people have been killed in Nigeria's northeastern Borno region after suspected Boko Haram Islamists set ablaze several trucks carrying ...
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X