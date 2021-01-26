Here's what you need to know about America's new SA travel ban

“Biden's SA restrictions have nothing to do with race, religion or nationality. It's based on hard science — new Covid strains.”

This is one of the remarks from people who shared their views on US President Joe Biden imposing a ban on travellers from SA.

Biden will impose the ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently been in SA, starting on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know:

US is the latest to ban travellers from SA

The US is the latest in a list of countries that have limited or banned travel to and from SA, citing concerns around the new Covid-19 variant.

Other countries that have banned travellers from SA since the discovery of 501Y.V2, a Covid-19 variant, late last year include Vietnam, Israel and the UK, as well as the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).