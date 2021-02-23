South Africa

WATCH | School board resigns after 'insulting' parents during an online meeting

By TimesLIVE - 23 February 2021 - 11:45

The Oakley Union Elementary School board in California has resigned after a viral video in which it made disparaging remarks about parents.

In the video posted on social media, one member of the board can be heard saying: They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back.

BBC reports that another member suggested that parents wanted their children back at school so they could take drugs when left alone at home.

It is reported that the members who made the remarks did not know that the meeting was open to the public.

