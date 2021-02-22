South Africa

440,702 grade 12 pupils passed last year's matric exams

22 February 2021 - 17:41
A total of 440,702 grade 12 pupils passed last year's matric exams. File photo.
A total of 440,702 grade 12 pupils passed last year's matric exams. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A total of 440,702 grade 12 pupils passed last year's matric exams, the department of basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli announced on Monday afternoon.

“The class of 2020 has outperformed the class of 2019,” he said.

The results of full-time candidates in the provinces, excluding those of progressed pupils (those who were progressed to grade 12 despite failing grade 11), showed that the Free State had a pass rate of 91.6%.

The pass rates for the other provinces (excluding progressed pupils) were:

  • Gauteng - 88.4%;
  • Western Cape - 82.9%;
  • KwaZulu-Natal - 81.9%;
  • North West - 81.5%;
  • Mpumalanga - 77.9%;
  • Northern Cape -  76.1%;
  • Eastern Cape - 74.2%; and
  • Limpopo - 73.9%.

Of the 85 districts in the country, only two achieved a pass rate of 50-59%, while 83 districts achieved a pass rate of 60% and above.

Mweli said that one province accounted for six of the top 10 districts while another accounted for three and a third province accounted for one of the top 10 districts.

Importantly, 642 quintile 1 schools (the poorest schools) achieved a pass rate of between 80% to 100%, while 600 were from quintile 2 schools; 494 from quintile three schools; 324 from quintile 4 schools and 601 from quintile 5 schools (the wealthiest schools).

At least 75.5% of pupils passed accounting at the 30% level, 80.8% maths literacy, 53.8% maths and 65.8% physical science.

The number of distinctions bagged by candidates in the different subjects included accounting (6.2%), business studies (3.9%), economics (1.3%), geography (1%), history (6.3%), life sciences (2.3%), maths (3.2%) and physical science (3.7%).

TimesLIVE

GCRA bursary opportunity for youth in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Education invites students who completed matric and reside in the province to apply for the Gauteng City Region Academy ...
SebenzaLIVE
13 hours ago

IEB records 98.07% matric pass rate for class of 2020

The Independent Examinations Board has recorded a 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020, a slight drop compared to the previous year's 98.82%.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X