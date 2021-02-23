Class of 2020 earns high praise for pulling through in difficult times

'Matrics have done the nation proud'

Education experts have praised the matric class of 2020 for their good performance amid the coronavirus pandemic which disrupted their academic year.



The class experienced a prolonged closure of schools especially during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic when SA was placed under a hard lockdown, making it difficult for the class of 2020 to complete their syllabus in time...