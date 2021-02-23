South Africa

Duo explored how population density affects virus’ spread

Teens bag silver medal at Eskom Expo with Covid-19 project

23 February 2021 - 11:37
Mpho Koka Journalist

Two teenagers from Sandton are excited that they represented their school well after a digital project they worked on earned them a silver medal in the annual Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair in December.

Mongi Luthuli and Nicholas Homann, both 16 years old, of St Stithians College in Johannesburg, worked on a project to determine how the density of a population affects the spreading of Covid-19...

