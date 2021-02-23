Duo explored how population density affects virus’ spread
Teens bag silver medal at Eskom Expo with Covid-19 project
Two teenagers from Sandton are excited that they represented their school well after a digital project they worked on earned them a silver medal in the annual Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair in December.
Mongi Luthuli and Nicholas Homann, both 16 years old, of St Stithians College in Johannesburg, worked on a project to determine how the density of a population affects the spreading of Covid-19...
