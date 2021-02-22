GCRA bursary opportunity for youth in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Education invites students who completed matric and reside in the province to apply for the Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA) bursary for the 2021 academic year.

Proof of residence will be required from all applicants, and only online submissions will be accepted.

The closing date is 31 March 2021.

“The GCRA bursary programme is open to all qualifying youth, with particular preference given to youth from Gauteng, who wish to study for an undergraduate and/or post-graduate programme at an accredited and registered post-school education and training institution in South Africa,” the department says.

“The bursary covers full cost of study, with conditions, as stipulated in the bursary contract.”

According to the department, top achievers from Gauteng schools, the top three learners from non-fee paying schools in Gauteng and the top three learners from learners with special education needs (LSEN) schools in Gauteng automatically qualify for the bursary, but must also complete the application form online.

Applications are open for the following:

Students who completed matric and reside in Gauteng.

Students intending to study an undergraduate programme and have been accepted at an accredited Post-school Education and Training (PSET) institution of learning and/or is currently registered for such.

Students who want to pursue post-graduate studies and have been accepted at an accredited institution of higher learning.

To qualify for this bursary, students must be South African citizens who reside in Gauteng, and be between the ages of 18 and 35.

Key requirements

Copy of South African ID (certified).

Proof of Gauteng residence.

Matric certificate and/or latest academic results (certified).

Proof of income from parent(s) or guardian(s) or affidavit.

Letter of motivation (not more than two pages).

Proof of registration or acceptance letter from PSET institution.

Disability or medical report (where applicable).

The GCRA is responsible for building a pool of skilled, capable and ethical workers for the Gauteng City-Region through different interventions such as bursaries, internships, learnerships and skills programmes, among others.

Online applications are available at: https://gcrabursary.gauteng.gov.za. For more information, contact 0800 000 789 or 011 355 0000 or email: gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.