South Africa

Roads are in such bad shape that replacing punctured tyres is eating into their livelihoods

Potholes making life hell for taxi drivers in Emfuleni

By Penwell Dlamini - 15 February 2021 - 07:20

Life has become extremely difficult for taxi operators who have to drive around potholes which have become a daily hazard.

Emfuleni has failed to maintain roads for about three years, leaving roads in a dire state.With the heavy rains over the past two weeks, roads in Sharpeville, Vereeniging, Sebokeng and other townships have deteriorated badly...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X