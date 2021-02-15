Roads are in such bad shape that replacing punctured tyres is eating into their livelihoods

Potholes making life hell for taxi drivers in Emfuleni

Life has become extremely difficult for taxi operators who have to drive around potholes which have become a daily hazard.



Emfuleni has failed to maintain roads for about three years, leaving roads in a dire state.With the heavy rains over the past two weeks, roads in Sharpeville, Vereeniging, Sebokeng and other townships have deteriorated badly...