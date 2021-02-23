Eastern Cape taxi leaders to seek state intervention amid new killing spree

The Eastern Cape taxi industry wants the government to intervene in a brewing storm after the brutal killing of three taxi owners at Ngqamakhwe taxi rank on Sunday.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE on Monday, SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial chair Lungiswa Mabhija said they were still reeling from a shooting incident in Butterworth last week that left one taxi driver dead.

She said the council would now seek to meet transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe to address the killings.

On Sunday, Somandla Mahlathi, Mzoxolo Magengelele and Makhosana Mabhongwana were shot dead as they sat inside a taxi at the Ngqamakhwe taxi rank.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.