Taxi driver who claimed that victim initiated sex gets life for rape

His victim was threatened with a broken bottle top, raped and pushed into a ditch while tied up in October 2019.

And on Monday, the taxi driver responsible for the brutal attack on his 22-year-old victim was sentenced to life imprisonment by the East London regional court.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Anda Majavu claimed during his trial that the victim initiated the sexual encounter.

“He was, however, unable to explain why the victim had injuries. In aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor, Thando Feni, asked the court for a life sentence because of the horrific nature of the crime. He said gender-based violence was rife and that a strong message needed to be sent to the community that women are protected by courts,” said Ngcakani.

According to the NPA, the 35-year-old taxi driver picked up the young woman in October 2019, when she was travelling from Mdantsane to town.