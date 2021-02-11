Gauteng taxi bosses rule with impunity – report released by MEC Mamabolo

Powerful taxi bosses in Gauteng are ruling with impunity in the industry, ensuring that their vehicles do not queue to get passengers and preventing elections within associations from taking place.



These are the findings made by the commission of inquiry into minibus-type taxi violence which were contained in the report released by Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday...