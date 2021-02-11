Taxi associations 'a law unto themselves' and feed into deadly violence, report finds

Local taxi associations are allowed to run amok and do as they please.

They control who gets to join them, charge exorbitant fees - which are generally not accounted for, rendering the associations “a law unto themselves” - and are at least partially responsible for the route saturation that often leads to violence.

These are among the many findings a commission of inquiry into taxi violence, fatalities and instability in the industry in Gauteng has made.

Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo released the report of the commission of inquiry, which judge Jeremiah Shongwe chaired.

The commission found that despite the legal framework - which required that the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) must issue operating licences - it was the local taxi associations that controlled the service.