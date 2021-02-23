Waste collection, parks maintenance have stalled
'Arrest Lekwa crooks before we pay for rates'
Slindile May lives next to a leaking water reservoir that has turned her yard into a wetland.
A knee-deep trench has been left open in front of her gate, forcing her to access her home via her neighbour's property. May, a resident of Leyds Street in Standerton, Mpumalanga, said she is no longer sure if it is worth paying her municipal bills while her problems cannot be solved...
