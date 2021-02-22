Lekwa needs millions of rand to fix damage
Council admits it has sewer problems
Lekwa local municipality has admitted that it is facing infrastructure problems including sewer spillage in all areas and non-functioning sewer pump stations.
Municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mtshiselwa said the municipality has prioritised pump stations with a budget of R7.5m and the Coligny sewer line that has collapsed is also being prioritised for the 2021/2022 budget with estimates that it will cost R16m...
