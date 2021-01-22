Sisulu to probe eviction of 91-year-old from RDP house by ANC leader

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has directed her department to launch a full investigation into the eviction of 91-year-old Elizabeth Ndlovu from an RDP house in Morgenzon, Mpumalanga.

This came after Sowetan ran a story on Thursday about Ndlovu’s eviction that was carried out by court clerk Buyi Abigail Mfusi.

Ndlovu had purchased the RDP house from Mfusi, who later sold the same house to the acting manager of the Lekwa local municipality, Mduduzi Makhanye.

Makhanye is also ANC branch secretary in Ward 14 in the area. Ndlovu lived in the house with her four daughters and their five children.

Mfusi said she qualified for the RDP house while she was still unemployed and later sold it to Ndlovu for R14,000 although the house was never transferred into Ndlovu's name.

Mfusi said in 2019 she received a summons for R38,000 in unpaid rates from the municipality.

Mfusi said she approached Ndlovu to settle the debt so they could get a title deed but that Ndlovu could not afford this.

Mfusi then sold the house to Makhanye who paid her a total of R30,000 .

Sisulu said the report by Sowetan about Ndlovu’s eviction was disturbing .

“The minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has directed her department to investigate and find a solution to the alleged eviction of an elderly person in Standerton, Mpumalanga province.

"This after Sowetan ran a disturbing story of 91-year-old Gogo Ndlovu who has been left homeless as her house was sold to someone else. The department takes the allegations as reported in the media very seriously.

"What we have read in the newspaper that our houses are sold for nothing is very disturbing. We cannot allow this to happen during our watch, fully subsidised houses are for distribution to people and that includes senior citizens,” said a statement from Sisulu’s office.

Sisulu said her department was going to work with the provincial government and also the Lekwa local municipality to find a permanent solution for Ndlovu.