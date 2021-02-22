Zuma did not lobby for Lucky Montana's reinstatement: Dipuo Peters contradicts Popo Molefe

Former transport minister Dipuo Peters on Monday defended ex-president Jacob Zuma over allegations by former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe.

This after Molefe in March 2020 claimed at the Zondo commission that Zuma had lobbied for Lucky Montana to be returned as Prasa boss in a meeting that took place on August 2015, a month after Montana had resigned.

According to Molefe, at that meeting, in which Peters was among those in attendance, Zuma had pushed for the board to allow Montana back to Prasa despite him quitting of his own accord.

But Peters, giving her version to the Zondo commission, said Zuma did none of that.

In fact, according to Peters, it was Montana who expressed a wish to return to Prasa during the meeting in question.

The meeting was convened by then minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe after public spats between Molefe and Montana after the latter had left Prasa.

Molefe testified last year that at the eight-hour long meeting, Zuma had instructed the Prasa board to reinstate Montana because of his experience in the sector.