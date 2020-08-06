'I deny everything,' judge accused of using stall tactics tells Zondo inquiry

Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) chairperson judge Nana Makhubele on Wednesday night told the state capture commission that she denied every allegation that has been made against her.

Instead, a combative Makhubele threatened that when she appeared at the commission again she would unleash dirt on all those who implicated her - and then demanded that the commission investigate the claims she would make.

In a bruising three-and-a-half-hour session where she was grilled by commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Makhubele poured cold water on allegations that she had been “deployed” to Prasa by former president Jacob Zuma to “clean up the mess”.

Makhubele stated that she had, in fact, never met Zuma until last year when she saw him at a “breathing distance” in Limpopo during the inauguration of Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the chancellor of the University of Limpopo.

The Gauteng high court judge, who was appointed to the bench by Zuma in late 2017, was implicated at the commission by five witnesses, including Prasa’s head of legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye, advocate Francois Botes and Prasa head of legal Fani Dingiswayo.