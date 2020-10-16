Montana vows to reveal all about Prasa at state capture inquiry, but wants Zondo to step down

Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana says he is ready to testify before the Zondo commission and “intends to tell the story of the Prasa I know”.

In a statement on Thursday, Montana urged the chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to confirm the dates of his testimony, saying that his submission of his statement to the commission is “an indication of my commitment to co-operate fully with the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including other organs of state”.

Montana, who was at the helm of Prasa for about 10 years, said as the founding head of Prasa, he is best placed to provide vital information to the commission to help it to carry out its work.

Montana, who has been a critic of Zondo and labelled him as “lacking a sense of fairness and commitment to justice”, after damning testimonies by former employees of Prasa against him, said his resolve to testify did not take away his criticism of the commission.