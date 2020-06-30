Zondo on Prasa looting: How can there be no visible action to recover R2.6bn?

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was on Tuesday at pains to understand how no one was held accountable for rampant looting at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) during the Zuma years.

The state capture commission chair was lamenting the situation as former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe wrapped up his testimony about alleged corruption, fraud and maladministration his board had identified during his term.

Zondo said it was puzzling that authorities from law enforcement, the executive - then and now - as well as parliament had not pushed for the recovery of lost taxpayer money from those who unduly benefited.

What made the Prasa looting difficult to stomach, Zondo added, was that it was not small figures that had been siphoned but billions of rand.

This money, he added, would have come in handy at a time like this, when substantial amounts of cash are needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its impact.