South Africa

Research explores alternative cure to diseases

Healing plants get scientific boost

22 February 2021 - 08:53

A group of researchers from the universities of Limpopo and Johannesburg are using science to assist traditional health practitioners in chemical profiling of traditional medicine.

The research collaboration, which is hosted at the University of Limpopo's department of chemistry, is aimed at exploring an alternative cure to existing disease such as tuberculosis and cancer by profiling various African traditional medicinal plants...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X