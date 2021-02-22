Research explores alternative cure to diseases
Healing plants get scientific boost
A group of researchers from the universities of Limpopo and Johannesburg are using science to assist traditional health practitioners in chemical profiling of traditional medicine.
The research collaboration, which is hosted at the University of Limpopo's department of chemistry, is aimed at exploring an alternative cure to existing disease such as tuberculosis and cancer by profiling various African traditional medicinal plants...
