Bloom refuses to retract criticism of suspended health MEC Bandile Masuku

DA spokesperson on health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, said he will not retract a statement he made last week alleging financial mismanagement at the Nasrec field hospital in Johannesburg.

On Thursday, through his legal team, suspended health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku threatened legal action if Bloom does not apologise and retract his statements. He gave Bloom 24-hours to retract his statement regarding the admission of patients at the Nasrec field hospital.

The facility, which Bloom said on Wednesday cost about R350m, was meant to accommodate at least 1,500 patients.

“According to a presentation made to the Gauteng legislature’s oversight committee on the premier’s office and legislature, the Nasrec field hospital was commissioned on June 15 this year and has so far admitted 604 patients for quarantine and isolation, and 96 patients for intermediate care including oxygen.

“The total bed capacity is 1,500 but there were only 25 patients as of August 28 2020. The facility has cost about R350m in total, which means R500,000 has been spent on each patient,” Bloom said.

Masuku accused Bloom of spreading false information.

Today Bloom told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE he stood by his statement and his party was prepared to defend him in court.