EFF threatens court action unless the country's 'political space' is reopened

The EFF on Sunday threatened to take the government to court unless the country's “political space” was reopened.

In a statement on Sunday, the EFF said this reopening would allow all political parties to hold political gatherings, and physically attend municipal council, provincial legislature and parliamentary meetings and events — but only in “strict compliance to the necessary health protocols to avoid the spread of coronavirus”.

“It is now almost 12 months since SA political spaces have been restricted while government officials continue to engage in programmes that necessitate closer oversight and scrutiny. Many workplaces in SA, including huge factories and mines, are presently reopened ... It is irrational to continue shutting down the political space. We therefore demand that all political spaces be reopened so that we can engage in programmes and activities that will hold government accountable,” the party said.