EFF Student Command fights Blade's Unisa cut
The gloves are off between the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) and the minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande, on the intake of first-time entrants at the University of South Africa (Unisa).
EFFSC member Wadzanai Mazhetese, who is also president of the student representative council (SRC), filed an urgent application at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday for the court to review and set aside the decision by Nzimande to cut Unisa’s first-time entrants by 20,000...
