EFF joins DA to file notice with speaker
Rustenburg mayor Khunou faces motion of no confidence
The EFF yesterday joined the DA in Rustenburg, North West, to file a notice for a motion of no confidence against the embattled ANC mayor Mpho Khunou.
The EFF submitted the notice to the municipal speaker Sheila Mabale-Huma after the DA did so last week...
