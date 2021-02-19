Prof Sehoole says government needs to fix inequality in education system
Mixed feelings as pupils wait for matric results
The next three days will be nail-biting for thousands of the 2020 class of matriculants as they anxiously wait for the announcement of the matric results of Monday, which will determine their admission into higher institutions of learning.
Despite the challenges 2020 grade 12 cohort had to deal with in the face of Covid-19 pandemic, they told Sowetan that they were optimistic that all was not lost...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.