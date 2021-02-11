SA should take a leaf out of Israel's book and invest in vaccines that will save lives

Government should launch a campaign to teach people more about Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspired some levels of hope when he announced the country’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines. This consignment consists of one million doses produced by Serum Institute of India, which arrived in OR Tambo International Airport last week.



The easing of lockdown level 3 restrictions were justified primarily by the arrival of this first consignment which will see all healthcare workers, essential workers, people over 60 years and people with comorbidities taking their first jab of the vaccines. The easing of lockdown restrictions was necessary as pressure was mounting on the government as SA Brewery had laid off 550 temporary workers as well as a huge divestment of more than R2bn...