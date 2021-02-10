More than 30 jab sites in Limpopo

Letaba hospital nurses wait in anticipation to be vaccinated

As tens of thousands of healthcare workers prepare to receive the first shots of Covid-19 jabs across the country, several nurses at Letaba Provincial Hospital in Limpopo told Sowetan of growing anticipation among their colleagues to take the doses.



Letaba hospital, outside Tzaneen, is one of over 30 sites in Limpopo that have been identified to administer Covid-19 vaccine when the roll-out kicks in...