Department's four mobile lavatories sent back
Parents cause a stink over pit toilets for pupils
Angry parents disrupted teaching and learning after removing their children from a rural school with exposed pit toilets.
Boikhutso Primary School in Indermark village, near Bochum in Limpopo, has six pit toilets with only three covered with corrugated zinc...
