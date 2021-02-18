South Africa

Department's four mobile lavatories sent back

Parents cause a stink over pit toilets for pupils

18 February 2021 - 07:08

Angry parents disrupted teaching and learning after removing their children from a rural school with exposed pit toilets. 

Boikhutso Primary School in Indermark village, near Bochum in Limpopo, has six pit toilets with only three covered with corrugated zinc...

