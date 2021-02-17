Maliea wins award in international fair

Teen's star shines brightly in science field

A teenager from Botshabelo outside Bloemfontein, Free State, is on cloud nine after impressing judges in the Taiwan International Science Fair with his scientific research project "Sunprints in the Sky" used to track the position of the sun across the sky as time passes.



This came after 18-year-old Thabo Maliea won gold in the physics and astronomy category and the best development project award when he participated virtually in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in December...