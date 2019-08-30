Pupil in bid to crack cancer riddle

Konwaba Putsu lost his uncle to cancer in 2008, and that encouraged him to do research on the deadly disease.

The 17-year-old grade 11 pupil at Stutterheim High School in Stutterheim, Eastern Cape, has done research on cancer that has caught the attention of Rhodes University.

It took Konwaba a few months to work on his research ideas about a new way of breaking cancer cells down.

"My family is still struggling to come to terms with my uncle's death and we were always worried about who is going to die next.

"I was still young when he died but till today my family is still affected by his death, especially with the fact that he died from cancer ... something that is still taboo among black families," Konwaba said.

Cancer causes more deaths in SA than any other illnesses.

According to the Cancer Association of South Africa, about 115,000 South Africans are diagnosed with cancer a year.

Konwaba began working on his research in December as he was interested in knowing what can be done to stop the spread of cancer in the body.

"Early this year I presented my idea at the Eskom Science Expo when they came to Makhanda [formerly Grahamstown].

"It was turned down because they said it was only theory and there was no evidence.