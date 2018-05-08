Water-wise whiz-kid jets off to the US

A 17-year-old boy has created a smart pipe that can detect wasted clean water that passes through drainage systems.

Kau Mohlamonyane's invention first featured at the Eskom Science Expo last year, and has earned him an invitation to be assessed by leading scientists and engineers in the US.

He will showcase his invention from May 13 to 18 at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where up to $4-million (about R50.3-million) in prizes will be up for grabs.

"I'm really excited about it. It's the first time I will be travelling by airplane and if they like my invention I'll represent South Africa in the biggest science fair in the world," he said.

Mohlamonyane, from Groblersdal in Limpopo, said his fourth and final prototype took two months to create. It has two exit pipes and one input pipe which uses the basic fundamentals of electronics to detect if water is clean or dirty.

"The final prototype enables the device to be able to store the reusable water being wasted."