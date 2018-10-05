Free State teens find way to generate water from cow dung

Two Free State teenagers have found a way to generate water for agricultural use from cow dung.

Mookgo Mofokeng and Reatlehile Sekaja, both 17, who are grade 12 pupils at Beacon Secondary School in Qwaqwa, came up with the idea while in grade 10 in 2016.

Now they have been awarded a gold medal at this year's Eskom Expo for young scientist international science fair for their innovation.

The expo took place in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, yesterday.

The pupils' idea was inspired by the scarcity of water in their area which mostly affected farmers.

Sekaja, who wants to study hydrology or mechanical engineering next year, said they discovered that it took about 13-million litres of water to breed one cow.

"Our focus was to come up with ways to get water from the cows which will be used to irrigate crops," said Sekaja. "We had to come up with the means to extract water from cow dung.

"We designed a dewatering [removing water from waste material] machine to extract water from cow dung. We used pipes, a tap, a tin and a blade as a shaft and a wire for [our] pulling system."

The two were among 500 Africa's top future engineers, chemists, physicists, mathematicians and innovators competing in SA's largest school-level science fair for prizes worth more than R8.5m.