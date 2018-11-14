Village girl Tumelo Ramokone builds solar cooler box

"It also charges cellphones. In 2016, we took a family trip to Mpumalanga; we needed cold water after our ice had melted in the ordinary cooler box.

"At the time we were very far from the shops to get ice. We had no choice but to drive to the shops. It was at the time I thought about creating the solar-powered cooler box because it would have saved us time," she said.

However, Tumelo said had it not been for her twin sister Kgaugelo, she wouldn't have won the prestigious award.

"After my teacher told us about the expo I wanted to create a solar-powered umbrella but she (twin sister) convinced me to follow my long thought project. Kgaugelo is into arts but she really helped and encouraged me in completing my project. She would be searching information on the internet while I tried to assemble the parts," she said.

Tumelo prides herself on her achievement. The cooler box can keep drinks cool for a day when fully charged.

"I'm happy I can't believe I went this far. It took me two weeks to complete this project but had it not been for one scarce part I would have finished in a week. I had to order parts called 'peltier and heat sink' from America on the internet and it came through Pretoria then Polokwane. And thanks to my parents for financing my project and teachers for motivating me," she said.