Rape charges against DJ Fresh and Euphonik 'dropped'

DJ Fresh and Euphonik say rape charges, which were laid by a Johannesburg woman, have been 'dropped'.

This could not be immediately confirmed with NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, whose phone went on voicemail.

In a joint statement released on Monday evening, the duo said that the rape case was declined for prosecution. “We are pleased to state that after considering all of the evidence collected while investigating the claims made by [sic] against us, the Chief Prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit,” the statement read.

“As we’ve said before, there are false allegations and we are deeply saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in South Africa, was weaponised in this manner. A huge thank you to all of our family, friends, supporters and to our legal team.”

This comes five days after DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, and Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi, had their radio station 94.7 contracts terminated.

“Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts,” Primedia Broadcasting, that owns 94.7, 702, KFM, Cape Talk and EWN, stated in a short statement last Wednesday.

“Their last shows on 94.7 were aired on 15th January and 10th January 2021, respectively.”

Geraint Crwys-Williams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, added: “This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders.”