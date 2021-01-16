DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik pulled off air amid rape allegations

The allegations against the duo came to light earlier this week after a woman took to Twitter to detail the alleged incident, sparking a widespread debate among South Africans on social media.

In an exclusive interview with SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE earlier this week, the woman, who requested her name not be published, confirmed she had opened a case of rape at Sunnyside police station on January 13.

She said the alleged rape occurred in 2011 at a chillas (small party) she attended with a friend, who was apparently invited by one of the DJs. At the time, she was a second-year student at the University of Pretoria, where she was studying towards a bachelor's degree in commerce.

“First, I want to make it clear I was not some kind of stocko or whatsoever people call girls organised to entertain the DJs. I was simply accompanying a friend to a chillas, and that’s where the whole thing happened,” the woman told TshisaLIVE.

When approached for comment by TshisaLIVE earlier this week, DJ Fresh issued a statement against the allegations, labelling them as “hurtful and false”.

“I am aware assertions have been made about me on social media and I understand this is often the price of being in the public eye. The fact that these claims are untrue and from an unknown source does not make them less hurtful."

Due to legal reasons and the pending police investigation, she declined to divulge further details.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed the existence of the case to TshisaLIVE on Thursday.